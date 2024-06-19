Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 428.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 432.1, closed at 431.1, with a high of 434.25 and a low of 428.2. The market capitalization stood at 535344.86 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 353,263 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of ITC increased by 0.05% today to reach 429, outperforming its peers. While Godfrey Phillips India and VST Industries are declining, NTC Industries and Golden Tobacco are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC429.00.20.05499.6399.3535594.55
Godfrey Phillips India4162.75-80.7-1.94360.451605.0521643.77
VST Industries4185.35-13.55-0.324522.453159.96462.18
NTC Industries143.60.00.0167.874.0171.52
Golden Tobacco46.820.00.064.736.082.44
19 Jun 2024, 09:37 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹428.95, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹428.8

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 428.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 426.63 and 432.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 426.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 432.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.30% today, reaching 430.10. However, over the past year, the price of ITC shares has dropped by -5.48% to 430.10. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 25.61% increase to 23557.90 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.87%
3 Months-2.47%
6 Months-6.0%
YTD-7.22%
1 Year-5.48%
19 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1432.63Support 1426.63
Resistance 2436.42Support 2424.42
Resistance 3438.63Support 3420.63
19 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 16.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131516
    Buy19191717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17029 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 353 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹431.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 434.25 & 428.2 yesterday to end at 431.1. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.