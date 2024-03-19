Itc Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹419.35 and closed at ₹419.55. The stock reached a high of ₹420.7 and a low of ₹416.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹520,976.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹367.44. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,021,092 shares traded.
19 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
