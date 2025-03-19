Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.05 -1.55%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.55 2.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 692.35 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.95 2.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 265.75 1.66%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc closed today at 403.05, down -1.55% from yesterday's 409.40
BackBack

Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc closed today at ₹403.05, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹409.40

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2025, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 409.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 403.05 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Highlights Premium
Itc Share Price Highlights

Itc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 410.95 and closed at 407.80, experiencing a high of 412.25 and a low of 407.95. The company's market capitalization stood at 512,260.92 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 380.43. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 410,113 shares for the day, reflecting active investor interest.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01:35 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Shareholding information

Itc Live Updates: Itc has a 12.87% MF holding & 40.17% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 12.76% in to 12.87% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 40.53% in to 40.17% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:31:05 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Itc has a ROE of 28.48% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 27.76% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 27.00% & 29.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:04:15 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Financial performance

Itc has delivered a EPS growth of 15.26% & a revenue growth of 13.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 821079.40 cr which is 6.86% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 0.04% for revenue & 3.07% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:31:45 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 517.0, 28.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 578.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121211
    Buy21212120
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:02:55 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Live Updates: The share price of ITC declined by 1.55% today, reaching 403.05, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Godfrey Phillips India is experiencing a downturn, whereas VST Industries, Elitecon International, and NTC Industries are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Itc403.05-6.35-1.55498.94380.43504315.49
Godfrey Phillips India6102.05-83.25-1.358480.02914.7531726.95
Vst Industries268.059.553.69486.7242.154553.13
Elitecon International282.055.51.99276.5511.0234.13
Ntc Industries191.07.03.8294.9100.3264.22
19 Mar 2025, 05:34:13 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ITC stock has experienced a low of 402.45 and a high of 410.70. This range indicates a fluctuation in trading activity, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions throughout the day.

19 Mar 2025, 04:32:53 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.61%; Futures open interest increased by 7.02%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48:36 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed today at ₹403.05, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹409.40

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price closed the day at 403.05 - a 1.55% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 408.45 , 413.7 , 416.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 400.2 , 397.2 , 391.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:32:11 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:16:28 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹402.90, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹409.40

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 402.90 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 403.02. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

19 Mar 2025, 02:58:50 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days407.78
10 Days403.71
20 Days404.45
50 Days425.85
100 Days437.24
300 Days443.29
19 Mar 2025, 02:56:36 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Neutral and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:46:26 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 8.75% higher than yesterday

Itc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the traded volume of ITC has increased by 8.75% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at 403.90, reflecting a decrease of 1.34%. Analyzing traded volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it often signals a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement paired with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:38:29 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 404.77 and 403.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 403.27 and selling near hourly resistance 404.77 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1404.23Support 1403.03
Resistance 2404.82Support 2402.42
Resistance 3405.43Support 3401.83
19 Mar 2025, 02:12:17 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 517.0, 28.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 578.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121211
    Buy21212120
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 02:07:22 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹403.35, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹409.40

Itc Live Updates: The current market price of Itc has broken the first support of 407.32 & second support of 405.48 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 403.02. If the stock price breaks the final support of 403.02 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Mar 2025, 01:47:55 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -2.24% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, ITC's trading volume has decreased by 2.24% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 403.70, reflecting a decline of 1.39%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:33:00 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 404.9 & a low of 403.4 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 404.33 and 403.97 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1404.77Support 1403.27
Resistance 2405.58Support 2402.58
Resistance 3406.27Support 3401.77
19 Mar 2025, 01:12:37 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.47%; Futures open interest increased by 5.28%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:06:10 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ITC stock experienced a low of 403.80 and reached a high of 410.70. This fluctuation reflects the stock's trading activity, showcasing a range of 6.90 between its highest and lowest prices for the day.

19 Mar 2025, 12:49:49 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -5.59% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for ITC up to 12 AM has decreased by 5.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price was at 404.50, reflecting a decline of 1.20%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:37:25 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 406.1 and 404.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 404.3 and selling near hourly resistance 406.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1405.13Support 1404.33
Resistance 2405.57Support 2403.97
Resistance 3405.93Support 3403.53
19 Mar 2025, 12:21:35 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:20:01 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days407.78
10 Days403.71
20 Days404.45
50 Days425.85
100 Days437.24
300 Days443.29
19 Mar 2025, 12:14:36 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹404.80, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹409.40

Itc Live Updates: The current market price of Itc has broken the first support of 407.32 & second support of 405.48 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 403.02. If the stock price breaks the final support of 403.02 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:48:59 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 6.59% higher than yesterday

Itc Live Updates: As of 11 AM, ITC's trading volume has increased by 6.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 404.85, reflecting a decrease of 1.11%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial, as it complements price trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:33:02 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 406.5 & a low of 404.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 405.22 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 404.38 & 403.17 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1406.1Support 1404.3
Resistance 2407.2Support 2403.6
Resistance 3407.9Support 3402.5
19 Mar 2025, 11:26:51 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹405, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹409.40

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Itc has broken the first support of 407.32 & second support of 405.48 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 403.02. If the stock price breaks the final support of 403.02 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:12:16 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ITC's share price decreased by 0.98%, bringing it to 405.40, while its competitors experienced mixed performance. Godfrey Phillips India saw a decline, whereas VST Industries, Elitecon International, and NTC Industries all recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.24% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Itc405.4-4.0-0.98498.94380.43507255.92
Godfrey Phillips India6000.0-185.3-3.08480.02914.7531196.35
Vst Industries263.955.452.11486.7242.154483.48
Elitecon International276.550.00.0276.5511.0233.46
Ntc Industries185.151.150.63294.9100.3256.13
19 Mar 2025, 11:04:39 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 517.0, 27.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 578.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121211
    Buy21212120
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 10:48:20 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -7.03% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, ITC's trading volume has decreased by 7.03% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 406.05, reflecting a decline of 0.82%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal potential further decreases in price.

19 Mar 2025, 10:35:42 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 407.65 & a low of 405.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1407.27Support 1405.22
Resistance 2408.48Support 2404.38
Resistance 3409.32Support 3403.17
19 Mar 2025, 10:14:15 AM IST

Itc Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:54:09 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Live Updates: Today, ITC's share price declined by 0.55%, bringing it down to 407.15, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Godfrey Phillips India experienced a drop, VST Industries, Elitecon International, and NTC Industries saw gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of -0.03% and +0.15%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Itc407.15-2.25-0.55498.94380.43509445.61
Godfrey Phillips India6025.35-159.95-2.598480.02914.7531328.16
Vst Industries258.80.30.12486.7242.154396.0
Elitecon International276.550.00.0276.5511.0233.46
Ntc Industries184.00.00.0294.9100.3254.54
19 Mar 2025, 09:43:40 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 1.09%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:30:03 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹407.45, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹409.40

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at 407.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 407.32 and 411.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 407.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 411.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:20:25 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.23%, currently trading at 408.45. Over the past year, ITC's stock has appreciated by 3.59%, reaching 408.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, climbing to 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.01%
3 Months-1.32%
6 Months-14.83%
YTD-10.59%
1 Year3.59%
19 Mar 2025, 09:04:38 AM IST

Club ITC hotel loyalty program: What is it and how to maximise its benefits with credit card reward points?

https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/club-itc-hotel-loyalty-program-what-is-it-and-how-to-maximise-its-benefits-with-credit-card-reward-points-11742294117390.html

19 Mar 2025, 08:49:15 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1411.62Support 1407.32
Resistance 2414.08Support 2405.48
Resistance 3415.92Support 3403.02
19 Mar 2025, 08:33:14 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 517.0, 26.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 578.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121211
    Buy21212120
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 08:20:11 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13457 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 410 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02:59 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹407.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 412.25 & 407.95 yesterday to end at 409.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue