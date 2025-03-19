Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc closed today at 403.05, down -1.55% from yesterday's 409.40

Itc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹410.95 and closed at ₹407.80, experiencing a high of ₹412.25 and a low of ₹407.95. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹512,260.92 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹380.43. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 410,113 shares for the day, reflecting active investor interest.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Live Updates: Itc has a 12.87% MF holding & 40.17% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 12.76% in to 12.87% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 40.53% in to 40.17% in quarter.
Itc has a ROE of 28.48% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 27.76% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 27.00% & 29.00% respectively.
Itc has delivered a EPS growth of 15.26% & a revenue growth of 13.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 821079.40 cr which is 6.86% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 0.04% for revenue & 3.07% in profit for the quarter 4.
Itc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹517.0, 28.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹578.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|21
|21
|21
|20
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Live Updates: The share price of ITC declined by 1.55% today, reaching ₹403.05, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Godfrey Phillips India is experiencing a downturn, whereas VST Industries, Elitecon International, and NTC Industries are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Itc
|403.05
|-6.35
|-1.55
|498.94
|380.43
|504315.49
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6102.05
|-83.25
|-1.35
|8480.0
|2914.75
|31726.95
|Vst Industries
|268.05
|9.55
|3.69
|486.7
|242.15
|4553.13
|Elitecon International
|282.05
|5.5
|1.99
|276.55
|11.02
|34.13
|Ntc Industries
|191.0
|7.0
|3.8
|294.9
|100.3
|264.22
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ITC stock has experienced a low of ₹402.45 and a high of ₹410.70. This range indicates a fluctuation in trading activity, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions throughout the day.
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price closed the day at ₹403.05 - a 1.55% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 408.45 , 413.7 , 416.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 400.2 , 397.2 , 391.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹402.90 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹403.02. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|407.78
|10 Days
|403.71
|20 Days
|404.45
|50 Days
|425.85
|100 Days
|437.24
|300 Days
|443.29
Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Neutral and long term trend is Bearish
Itc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the traded volume of ITC has increased by 8.75% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at ₹403.90, reflecting a decrease of 1.34%. Analyzing traded volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it often signals a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement paired with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 404.77 and 403.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 403.27 and selling near hourly resistance 404.77 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|404.23
|Support 1
|403.03
|Resistance 2
|404.82
|Support 2
|402.42
|Resistance 3
|405.43
|Support 3
|401.83
Itc Live Updates: The current market price of Itc has broken the first support of ₹407.32 & second support of ₹405.48 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹403.02. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹403.02 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, ITC's trading volume has decreased by 2.24% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹403.70, reflecting a decline of 1.39%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 404.9 & a low of 403.4 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 404.33 and 403.97 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|404.77
|Support 1
|403.27
|Resistance 2
|405.58
|Support 2
|402.58
|Resistance 3
|406.27
|Support 3
|401.77
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ITC stock experienced a low of ₹403.80 and reached a high of ₹410.70. This fluctuation reflects the stock's trading activity, showcasing a range of ₹6.90 between its highest and lowest prices for the day.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for ITC up to 12 AM has decreased by 5.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price was at ₹404.50, reflecting a decline of 1.20%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Itc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 406.1 and 404.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 404.3 and selling near hourly resistance 406.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|405.13
|Support 1
|404.33
|Resistance 2
|405.57
|Support 2
|403.97
|Resistance 3
|405.93
|Support 3
|403.53
Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|407.78
|10 Days
|403.71
|20 Days
|404.45
|50 Days
|425.85
|100 Days
|437.24
|300 Days
|443.29
Itc Live Updates: As of 11 AM, ITC's trading volume has increased by 6.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹404.85, reflecting a decrease of 1.11%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial, as it complements price trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 406.5 & a low of 404.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 405.22 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 404.38 & 403.17 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|406.1
|Support 1
|404.3
|Resistance 2
|407.2
|Support 2
|403.6
|Resistance 3
|407.9
|Support 3
|402.5
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ITC's share price decreased by 0.98%, bringing it to ₹405.40, while its competitors experienced mixed performance. Godfrey Phillips India saw a decline, whereas VST Industries, Elitecon International, and NTC Industries all recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.24% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Itc
|405.4
|-4.0
|-0.98
|498.94
|380.43
|507255.92
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6000.0
|-185.3
|-3.0
|8480.0
|2914.75
|31196.35
|Vst Industries
|263.95
|5.45
|2.11
|486.7
|242.15
|4483.48
|Elitecon International
|276.55
|0.0
|0.0
|276.55
|11.02
|33.46
|Ntc Industries
|185.15
|1.15
|0.63
|294.9
|100.3
|256.13
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, ITC's trading volume has decreased by 7.03% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹406.05, reflecting a decline of 0.82%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal potential further decreases in price.
Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 407.65 & a low of 405.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|407.27
|Support 1
|405.22
|Resistance 2
|408.48
|Support 2
|404.38
|Resistance 3
|409.32
|Support 3
|403.17
Itc Live Updates: Today, ITC's share price declined by 0.55%, bringing it down to ₹407.15, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Godfrey Phillips India experienced a drop, VST Industries, Elitecon International, and NTC Industries saw gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of -0.03% and +0.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Itc
|407.15
|-2.25
|-0.55
|498.94
|380.43
|509445.61
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6025.35
|-159.95
|-2.59
|8480.0
|2914.75
|31328.16
|Vst Industries
|258.8
|0.3
|0.12
|486.7
|242.15
|4396.0
|Elitecon International
|276.55
|0.0
|0.0
|276.55
|11.02
|33.46
|Ntc Industries
|184.0
|0.0
|0.0
|294.9
|100.3
|254.54
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹407.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹407.32 and ₹411.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹407.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 411.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.23%, currently trading at ₹408.45. Over the past year, ITC's stock has appreciated by 3.59%, reaching ₹408.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, climbing to 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.01%
|3 Months
|-1.32%
|6 Months
|-14.83%
|YTD
|-10.59%
|1 Year
|3.59%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|411.62
|Support 1
|407.32
|Resistance 2
|414.08
|Support 2
|405.48
|Resistance 3
|415.92
|Support 3
|403.02
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 410 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹412.25 & ₹407.95 yesterday to end at ₹409.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.