Itc Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 470.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 466.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 468.85 and closed at 470.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 474.10 and a low of 465.15 during the session. ITC's market capitalization stood at 583,733.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 528.55 and a low of 399.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 873,279 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 540.0, 15.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy20202020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
20 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14111 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 873 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹470.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 474.1 & 465.15 yesterday to end at 466.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

