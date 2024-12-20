Itc Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹468.85 and closed at ₹470.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹474.10 and a low of ₹465.15 during the session. ITC's market capitalization stood at ₹583,733.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 873,279 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 15.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 873 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹474.1 & ₹465.15 yesterday to end at ₹466.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.