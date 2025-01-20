Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 432.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.15 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 433.85 and closed slightly lower at 432.8. The stock reached a high of 441.6 and a low of 432.5 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 550,765.50 crore, ITC's performance reflects its position in the market, although it remains below its 52-week high of 498.94 and above its 52-week low of 376.93. The BSE volume stood at 162,368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at 440.25. Over the past year, however, ITC's shares have experienced a decline of 0.04%, maintaining the same price of 440.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.06%
3 Months1.35%
6 Months-1.94%
YTD-3.79%
1 Year-0.04%
20 Jan 2025, 09:03 AM IST Want to be a leader in every segment we operate in: ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri

https://www.livemint.com/companies/want-to-be-a-leader-in-every-segment-we-operate-in-itc-chairman-sanjiv-puri-11737283707064.html

20 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1443.93Support 1434.63
Resistance 2447.52Support 2428.92
Resistance 3453.23Support 3425.33
20 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17209 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹432.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 441.6 & 432.5 yesterday to end at 440.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

