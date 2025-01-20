Itc Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹433.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹432.8. The stock reached a high of ₹441.6 and a low of ₹432.5 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹550,765.50 crore, ITC's performance reflects its position in the market, although it remains below its 52-week high of ₹498.94 and above its 52-week low of ₹376.93. The BSE volume stood at 162,368 shares.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹440.25. Over the past year, however, ITC's shares have experienced a decline of 0.04%, maintaining the same price of ₹440.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.06%
|3 Months
|1.35%
|6 Months
|-1.94%
|YTD
|-3.79%
|1 Year
|-0.04%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|443.93
|Support 1
|434.63
|Resistance 2
|447.52
|Support 2
|428.92
|Resistance 3
|453.23
|Support 3
|425.33
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹441.6 & ₹432.5 yesterday to end at ₹440.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend