Itc Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 428.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 423.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened at 431.15, reached a high of 431.15, and closed at 428.8. The lowest point for the day was 423. The market capitalization of ITC was 528,977.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 838,351 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹428.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 431.15 & 423 yesterday to end at 428.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

