Itc Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened at ₹431.15, reached a high of ₹431.15, and closed at ₹428.8. The lowest point for the day was ₹423. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹528,977.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 838,351 shares traded.
20 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹428.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹431.15 & ₹423 yesterday to end at ₹428.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend