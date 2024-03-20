Active Stocks
Tue Mar 19 2024 15:58:41
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,977.55 -4.03%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.65 -0.64%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,227.85 0.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 258.95 -2.28%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.50 -1.89%
Itc Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Itc Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 417.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price TodayPremium
Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 417.6 and closed at 417.4. The high for the day was 419.6, while the low was 408.75. The market capitalization stood at 511249.34 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 369.37. The BSE volume for the day was 699406 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:03:27 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹417.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ITC on BSE had a volume of 699,406 shares with a closing price of 417.4.

