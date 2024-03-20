Itc Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Itc stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 417.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹417.6 and closed at ₹417.4. The high for the day was ₹419.6, while the low was ₹408.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹511249.34 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹369.37. The BSE volume for the day was 699406 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:03:27 AM IST
