Itc Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹417.6 and closed at ₹417.4. The high for the day was ₹419.6, while the low was ₹408.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹511249.34 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹369.37. The BSE volume for the day was 699406 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹417.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, ITC on BSE had a volume of 699,406 shares with a closing price of ₹417.4.