Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc closed today at ₹403.70, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹403.05

Itc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at ₹410.70 and closed slightly lower at ₹409.40. The stock reached a high of ₹410.70 and a low of ₹402.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹504,315.49 crore, ITC's performance remains notable amid a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹380.43. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,650,156 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Live Updates: Financial performance
Itc has delivered a EPS growth of 15.26% & a revenue growth of 13.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 821079.40 cr which is 6.86% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 0.04% for revenue & 3.07% in profit for the quarter 4.
Itc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹517.0, 28.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹578.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|21
|21
|21
|20
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Live Updates: Stock Peers
Itc Live Updates: Today, ITC's share price has increased by 0.16%, reaching ₹403.70, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Godfrey Phillips India, Elitecon International, VST Industries, and NTC Industries, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Itc
|403.7
|0.65
|0.16
|498.94
|380.43
|505128.8
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6136.0
|44.2
|0.73
|8480.0
|2914.75
|31903.47
|Elitecon International
|287.65
|5.6
|1.99
|282.05
|11.02
|34.8
|Vst Industries
|269.25
|1.2
|0.45
|486.7
|242.15
|4573.51
|Ntc Industries
|203.0
|12.45
|6.53
|294.9
|100.3
|280.82
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price live: Today's Price range
Itc Live Updates: ITC stock today recorded a low of ₹402 and a high of ₹406.50. The price fluctuations indicate a modest trading range, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the day. This range is crucial for traders monitoring potential entry and exit points.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 8.48%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed today at ₹403.70, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹403.05
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price closed the day at ₹403.70 - a 0.16% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 406.2 , 408.6 , 410.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 401.7 , 399.6 , 397.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 27.39% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, ITC's traded volume has increased by 27.39% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹403.70, reflecting a slight rise of 0.16%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Live Updates:
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹403.45, up 0.10% from yesterday's ₹403.05
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹403.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹400.2 and ₹408.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹400.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 408.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Itc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|408.58
|10 Days
|405.02
|20 Days
|404.35
|50 Days
|424.91
|100 Days
|436.77
|300 Days
|443.28
Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 48.60% higher than yesterday
Itc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, ITC's trading volume has increased by 48.60% compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at ₹404.90, reflecting a rise of 0.46%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 406.45 & a low of 403.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 403.88 and 404.67, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|406.83
|Support 1
|403.38
|Resistance 2
|408.37
|Support 2
|401.47
|Resistance 3
|410.28
|Support 3
|399.93
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹403.65, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹403.05
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹403.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹400.2 and ₹408.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹400.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 408.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 20.67% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, ITC's trading volume has increased by 20.67% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹403.60, reflecting a rise of 0.14%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 403.5 and 402.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 402.6 and selling near hourly resistance 403.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|403.88
|Support 1
|402.23
|Resistance 2
|404.67
|Support 2
|401.37
|Resistance 3
|405.53
|Support 3
|400.58
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.26%; Futures open interest increased by 3.17%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price live: Today's Price range
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ITC stock recorded a low price of ₹402 and reached a high of ₹405.75. This range indicates a modest trading fluctuation, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the day.
Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 25.39% higher than yesterday
Itc Live Updates: As of 12 AM, ITC's trading volume has increased by 25.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹402.50, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.14%. Trading volume is a key indicator to analyze trends alongside price fluctuations. A positive price change accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with significant volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 403.7 & a low of 402.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 402.88 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 402.12 & 401.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|403.5
|Support 1
|402.6
|Resistance 2
|404.05
|Support 2
|402.25
|Resistance 3
|404.4
|Support 3
|401.7
Itc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|408.58
|10 Days
|405.02
|20 Days
|404.35
|50 Days
|424.91
|100 Days
|436.77
|300 Days
|443.28
Itc Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹403.60, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹403.05
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹403.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹400.2 and ₹408.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹400.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 408.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 34.52% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for ITC has increased by 34.52% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹403.40, reflecting a modest rise of 0.09%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with significant volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 405.67 and 402.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 402.67 and selling near hourly resistance 405.67 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|404.53
|Support 1
|402.88
|Resistance 2
|405.42
|Support 2
|402.12
|Resistance 3
|406.18
|Support 3
|401.23
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹403.75, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹403.05
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹403.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹400.2 and ₹408.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹400.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 408.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Itc Share Price Live Updates: ITC's share price increased by 0.12% today, reaching ₹403.55, while its competitors show mixed performance. While VST Industries is experiencing a decline, Godfrey Phillips India, Elitcon International, and NTC Industries are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.60% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Itc
|403.55
|0.5
|0.12
|498.94
|380.43
|504941.11
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6098.95
|7.15
|0.12
|8480.0
|2914.75
|31710.83
|Elitecon International
|282.05
|0.0
|0.0
|282.05
|11.02
|34.13
|Vst Industries
|267.75
|-0.3
|-0.11
|486.7
|242.15
|4548.03
|Ntc Industries
|195.35
|4.8
|2.52
|294.9
|100.3
|270.24
Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 89.81% higher than yesterday
Itc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for ITC has increased by 89.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at ₹403.80, reflecting a rise of 0.19%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 405.0 & a low of 402.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|405.67
|Support 1
|402.67
|Resistance 2
|406.83
|Support 2
|400.83
|Resistance 3
|408.67
|Support 3
|399.67
Itc Live Updates:
Itc Live Updates: Stock Peers
Itc Live Updates: The share price of ITC decreased by 0.15% today, settling at ₹402.45, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Godfrey Phillips India and VST Industries experienced declines, whereas Elitecon International and NTC Industries saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.61% and 0.56%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Itc
|402.45
|-0.6
|-0.15
|498.94
|380.43
|503564.74
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6058.35
|-33.45
|-0.55
|8480.0
|2914.75
|31499.74
|Elitecon International
|282.05
|0.0
|0.0
|282.05
|11.02
|34.13
|Vst Industries
|267.9
|-0.15
|-0.06
|486.7
|242.15
|4550.58
|Ntc Industries
|203.85
|13.3
|6.98
|294.9
|100.3
|282.0
Itc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 2.06%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹403.30, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹403.05
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹403.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹400.2 and ₹408.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹400.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 408.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹402.75. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 4.03%, reaching ₹402.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, climbing to 22,907.60 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.78%
|3 Months
|-3.77%
|6 Months
|-16.02%
|YTD
|-11.91%
|1 Year
|4.03%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|408.45
|Support 1
|400.2
|Resistance 2
|413.7
|Support 2
|397.2
|Resistance 3
|416.7
|Support 3
|391.95
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13604 k
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹409.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹410.70 & ₹402.45 yesterday to end at ₹403.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend