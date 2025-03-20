Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc closed today at ₹403.70, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹403.05

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Highlights : Itc stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 403.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 403.70 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Highlights Premium
Itc Share Price Highlights

Itc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at 410.70 and closed slightly lower at 409.40. The stock reached a high of 410.70 and a low of 402.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 504,315.49 crore, ITC's performance remains notable amid a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 380.43. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,650,156 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:03:12 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Financial performance

Itc has delivered a EPS growth of 15.26% & a revenue growth of 13.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 821079.40 cr which is 6.86% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 0.04% for revenue & 3.07% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:32:45 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 06:02:50 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Live Updates: Today, ITC's share price has increased by 0.16%, reaching 403.70, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Godfrey Phillips India, Elitecon International, VST Industries, and NTC Industries, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Itc403.70.650.16498.94380.43505128.8
Godfrey Phillips India6136.044.20.738480.02914.7531903.47
Elitecon International287.655.61.99282.0511.0234.8
Vst Industries269.251.20.45486.7242.154573.51
Ntc Industries203.012.456.53294.9100.3280.82
20 Mar 2025, 05:32:45 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Live Updates: ITC stock today recorded a low of 402 and a high of 406.50. The price fluctuations indicate a modest trading range, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the day. This range is crucial for traders monitoring potential entry and exit points.

20 Mar 2025, 04:32:40 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 8.48%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49:05 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed today at ₹403.70, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹403.05

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price closed the day at 403.70 - a 0.16% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 406.2 , 408.6 , 410.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 401.7 , 399.6 , 397.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:46:58 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 27.39% higher than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, ITC's traded volume has increased by 27.39% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 403.70, reflecting a slight rise of 0.16%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:33:13 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:11:36 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹403.45, up 0.10% from yesterday's ₹403.05

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 403.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 400.2 and 408.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 400.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 408.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 03:01:33 PM IST

Stocks to buy for long-term: ITC to BEL — MOFSL recommends THESE four blue-chip shares to buy today

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-for-long-term-itc-to-bel-mofsl-recommends-these-four-blue-chip-shares-to-buy-today-11742456481894.html

20 Mar 2025, 02:59:14 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:55:04 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:51:33 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 48.60% higher than yesterday

Itc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, ITC's trading volume has increased by 48.60% compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at 404.90, reflecting a rise of 0.46%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:35:43 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 406.45 & a low of 403.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 403.88 and 404.67, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1406.83Support 1403.38
Resistance 2408.37Support 2401.47
Resistance 3410.28Support 3399.93
20 Mar 2025, 02:13:48 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:01:00 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹403.65, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹403.05

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 403.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 400.2 and 408.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 400.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 408.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:46:19 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 20.67% higher than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, ITC's trading volume has increased by 20.67% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 403.60, reflecting a rise of 0.14%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:33:02 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 403.5 and 402.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 402.6 and selling near hourly resistance 403.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1403.88Support 1402.23
Resistance 2404.67Support 2401.37
Resistance 3405.53Support 3400.58
20 Mar 2025, 01:13:41 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.26%; Futures open interest increased by 3.17%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

20 Mar 2025, 01:00:04 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, ITC stock recorded a low price of 402 and reached a high of 405.75. This range indicates a modest trading fluctuation, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:45:44 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 25.39% higher than yesterday

Itc Live Updates: As of 12 AM, ITC's trading volume has increased by 25.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 402.50, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.14%. Trading volume is a key indicator to analyze trends alongside price fluctuations. A positive price change accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with significant volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:36:44 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 403.7 & a low of 402.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 402.88 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 402.12 & 401.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1403.5Support 1402.6
Resistance 2404.05Support 2402.25
Resistance 3404.4Support 3401.7
20 Mar 2025, 12:21:38 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:21:03 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:12:14 PM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹403.60, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹403.05

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at 403.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 400.2 and 408.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 400.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 408.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:45:48 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 34.52% higher than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for ITC has increased by 34.52% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 403.40, reflecting a modest rise of 0.09%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with significant volume may signal a further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:36:13 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 405.67 and 402.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 402.67 and selling near hourly resistance 405.67 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1404.53Support 1402.88
Resistance 2405.42Support 2402.12
Resistance 3406.18Support 3401.23
20 Mar 2025, 11:26:32 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹403.75, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹403.05

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 403.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 400.2 and 408.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 400.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 408.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:17:02 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Live Updates: ITC's share price increased by 0.12% today, reaching 403.55, while its competitors show mixed performance. While VST Industries is experiencing a decline, Godfrey Phillips India, Elitcon International, and NTC Industries are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.60% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Itc403.550.50.12498.94380.43504941.11
Godfrey Phillips India6098.957.150.128480.02914.7531710.83
Elitecon International282.050.00.0282.0511.0234.13
Vst Industries267.75-0.3-0.11486.7242.154548.03
Ntc Industries195.354.82.52294.9100.3270.24
20 Mar 2025, 11:00:37 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:46:21 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 89.81% higher than yesterday

Itc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for ITC has increased by 89.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at 403.80, reflecting a rise of 0.19%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:34:38 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 405.0 & a low of 402.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1405.67Support 1402.67
Resistance 2406.83Support 2400.83
Resistance 3408.67Support 3399.67
20 Mar 2025, 10:14:15 AM IST

Itc Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:54:52 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Live Updates: The share price of ITC decreased by 0.15% today, settling at 402.45, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Godfrey Phillips India and VST Industries experienced declines, whereas Elitecon International and NTC Industries saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.61% and 0.56%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Itc402.45-0.6-0.15498.94380.43503564.74
Godfrey Phillips India6058.35-33.45-0.558480.02914.7531499.74
Elitecon International282.050.00.0282.0511.0234.13
Vst Industries267.9-0.15-0.06486.7242.154550.58
Ntc Industries203.8513.36.98294.9100.3282.0
20 Mar 2025, 09:44:13 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 2.06%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:35:20 AM IST

Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹403.30, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹403.05

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at 403.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 400.2 and 408.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 400.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 408.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:18:26 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at 402.75. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 4.03%, reaching 402.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, climbing to 22,907.60 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.78%
3 Months-3.77%
6 Months-16.02%
YTD-11.91%
1 Year4.03%
20 Mar 2025, 08:45:01 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1408.45Support 1400.2
Resistance 2413.7Support 2397.2
Resistance 3416.7Support 3391.95
20 Mar 2025, 08:30:33 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13604 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

20 Mar 2025, 08:00:44 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹409.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 410.70 & 402.45 yesterday to end at 403.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

