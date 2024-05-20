Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Price Drops in Today's Trading

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹437, closed at ₹436.6 with a high of ₹437.5 and a low of ₹435.15. The market capitalization was ₹544,958.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 99,512 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ITC dropped by 0.02% to reach ₹436.5, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. VST Industries and NTC Industries are declining, whereas Godfrey Phillips India and Golden Tobacco are seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|436.5
|-0.1
|-0.02
|499.6
|399.3
|542482.97
|Godfrey Phillips India
|4159.0
|164.4
|4.12
|4285.45
|1605.05
|21624.27
|VST Industries
|4041.05
|-7.4
|-0.18
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6239.38
|NTC Industries
|126.4
|-0.85
|-0.67
|154.0
|67.01
|150.97
|Golden Tobacco
|38.9
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|37.08
|68.5
Itc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Itc, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹436.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹431.03 and ₹439.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹431.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 439.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.02% and is currently trading at ₹436.50. Over the past year, ITC shares have seen a price increase of 4.60% to ₹436.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.68%
|3 Months
|5.66%
|6 Months
|-0.67%
|YTD
|-5.58%
|1 Year
|4.6%
Puri is also the chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd. and its subsidiaries in the UK and the US. A diversified conglomerate, ITC's businesses include fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, packaging, and information technology.
https://www.livemint.com/industry/itcs-sanjiv-puri-takes-over-as-cii-president-for-202425-11716113849810.html
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|439.63
|Support 1
|431.03
|Resistance 2
|442.87
|Support 2
|425.67
|Resistance 3
|448.23
|Support 3
|422.43
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 648 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹437.5 & ₹435.15 yesterday to end at ₹436.6. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!