Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Price Drops in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 436.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at 437, closed at 436.6 with a high of 437.5 and a low of 435.15. The market capitalization was 544,958.09 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 99,512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ITC dropped by 0.02% to reach 436.5, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. VST Industries and NTC Industries are declining, whereas Godfrey Phillips India and Golden Tobacco are seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC436.5-0.1-0.02499.6399.3542482.97
Godfrey Phillips India4159.0164.44.124285.451605.0521624.27
VST Industries4041.05-7.4-0.184328.453159.96239.38
NTC Industries126.4-0.85-0.67154.067.01150.97
Golden Tobacco38.90.00.064.737.0868.5
20 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.1%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.23%

Itc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Itc, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹436.5, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹436.6

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 436.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 431.03 and 439.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 431.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 439.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.02% and is currently trading at 436.50. Over the past year, ITC shares have seen a price increase of 4.60% to 436.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.68%
3 Months5.66%
6 Months-0.67%
YTD-5.58%
1 Year4.6%
20 May 2024, 09:05 AM IST ITC’s Sanjiv Puri takes over as CII president for 2024-25

Puri is also the chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd. and its subsidiaries in the UK and the US. A diversified conglomerate, ITC's businesses include fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, packaging, and information technology.

https://www.livemint.com/industry/itcs-sanjiv-puri-takes-over-as-cii-president-for-202425-11716113849810.html

20 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1439.63Support 1431.03
Resistance 2442.87Support 2425.67
Resistance 3448.23Support 3422.43
20 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15496 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 648 k.

20 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹436.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 437.5 & 435.15 yesterday to end at 436.6. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.