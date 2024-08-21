Itc Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹501.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹501.15. The stock reached a high of ₹503.5 and a low of ₹497.8 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹623836.12 crore. ITC's 52-week high is ₹510.6, and the 52-week low is ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 131253 shares.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|502.23
|Support 1
|496.53
|Resistance 2
|505.67
|Support 2
|494.27
|Resistance 3
|507.93
|Support 3
|490.83
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹545.5, 9.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|15
|Buy
|19
|19
|18
|17
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 321 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹503.5 & ₹497.8 yesterday to end at ₹498.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend