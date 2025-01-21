Itc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at ₹439.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹440.15. The stock reached a high of ₹441.15 and a low of ₹436 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹547,637.60 crore, ITC's performance reflects its stability in the market. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93, with a trading volume of 289,884 shares on BSE.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|440.77
|Support 1
|435.57
|Resistance 2
|443.58
|Support 2
|433.18
|Resistance 3
|445.97
|Support 3
|430.37
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹539.0, 23.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹441.15 & ₹436 yesterday to end at ₹437.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend