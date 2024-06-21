Itc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened at ₹424 and closed at ₹423.7. The high for the day was ₹426.45 and the low was ₹421.4. The market capitalization was ₹528,540.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 689,248 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|425.97
|Support 1
|420.97
|Resistance 2
|428.73
|Support 2
|418.73
|Resistance 3
|430.97
|Support 3
|415.97
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 18.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|15
|16
|Buy
|19
|19
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 689 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹426.45 & ₹421.4 yesterday to end at ₹423.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend