Itc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 21 Jun 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 423.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 423.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened at 424 and closed at 423.7. The high for the day was 426.45 and the low was 421.4. The market capitalization was 528,540.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 689,248 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1425.97Support 1420.97
Resistance 2428.73Support 2418.73
Resistance 3430.97Support 3415.97
21 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 18.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131516
    Buy19191717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17273 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 689 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹423.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 426.45 & 421.4 yesterday to end at 423.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

