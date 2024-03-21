Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 09:51:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.75 2.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 953.00 1.31%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.30 2.37%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 501.00 1.50%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 2.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 415.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price TodayPremium
Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's open price was 409.55, closing at 409.5. The stock reached a high of 416.45 and a low of 409.55. With a market capitalization of 519177.14 crore, its 52-week high was 499.6 and the low was 369.37. The BSE volume for the day was 341377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:53:14 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:40:50 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹417.35, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹415.7

The current price of ITC stock is 417.35 with a percent change of 0.4% and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 09:31:08 AM IST

Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.6%
3 Months-9.87%
6 Months-8.22%
YTD-10.04%
1 Year10.96%
21 Mar 2024, 09:02:21 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹415.85, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹409.5

The current price of ITC stock is 415.85, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 6.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:03:21 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹409.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 341,377 shares with a closing price of 409.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie