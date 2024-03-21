Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 415.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's open price was 409.55, closing at 409.5. The stock reached a high of 416.45 and a low of 409.55. With a market capitalization of 519177.14 crore, its 52-week high was 499.6 and the low was 369.37. The BSE volume for the day was 341377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:53 AM IST Itc Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹417.35, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹415.7

The current price of ITC stock is 417.35 with a percent change of 0.4% and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.6%
3 Months-9.87%
6 Months-8.22%
YTD-10.04%
1 Year10.96%
21 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹415.85, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹409.5

The current price of ITC stock is 415.85, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 6.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹409.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 341,377 shares with a closing price of 409.5.

