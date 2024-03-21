Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Sees Positive Trading Momentum

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's open price was ₹409.55, closing at ₹409.5. The stock reached a high of ₹416.45 and a low of ₹409.55. With a market capitalization of ₹519177.14 crore, its 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the low was ₹369.37. The BSE volume for the day was 341377 shares.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹417.35 with a percent change of 0.4% and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.6%
|3 Months
|-9.87%
|6 Months
|-8.22%
|YTD
|-10.04%
|1 Year
|10.96%
The current price of ITC stock is ₹415.85, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 6.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 341,377 shares with a closing price of ₹409.5.
