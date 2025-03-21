Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 403.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 403.65 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 405.75 and closed lower at 403.05, with a daily high of 406.50 and a low of 402. The company's market capitalization stands at 505,128.80 crore. ITC's stock has seen a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 380.43. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,721,390 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:50 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -66.44% lower than yesterday

Itc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, ITC's trading volume has decreased by 66.44% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 403.60, reflecting a slight drop of 0.02%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 404.4 & a low of 403.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1404.38Support 1403.03
Resistance 2405.07Support 2402.37
Resistance 3405.73Support 3401.68
21 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Itc Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Live Updates: Today, ITC's share price increased by 0.05%, reaching 403.90, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. NTC Industries Ord B is experiencing a decline, whereas Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Elitecon International are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.14% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Itc403.90.20.05498.94380.43505379.05
Godfrey Phillips India6144.6510.950.188480.02914.7531948.44
Vst Industries274.155.051.88486.7242.154656.74
Elitecon International287.650.00.0287.6511.0234.8
Ntc Industries Ord B200.0-0.05-0.02294.9100.3276.67
21 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹403.65, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹403.70

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at 403.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 401.7 and 406.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 401.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 406.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.36% today, currently trading at 405.15. Over the past year, ITC shares have risen by 2.72%, reaching 405.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 23190.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.05%
3 Months-5.04%
6 Months-15.99%
YTD-11.71%
1 Year2.72%
21 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1406.2Support 1401.7
Resistance 2408.6Support 2399.6
Resistance 3410.7Support 3397.2
21 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 517.0, 28.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 578.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121211
    Buy21212120
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13922 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

21 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹403.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 406.50 & 402 yesterday to end at 403.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

