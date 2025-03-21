Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹405.75 and closed lower at ₹403.05, with a daily high of ₹406.50 and a low of ₹402. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹505,128.80 crore. ITC's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹380.43. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,721,390 shares.
Itc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, ITC's trading volume has decreased by 66.44% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹403.60, reflecting a slight drop of 0.02%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 404.4 & a low of 403.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|404.38
|Support 1
|403.03
|Resistance 2
|405.07
|Support 2
|402.37
|Resistance 3
|405.73
|Support 3
|401.68
Itc Live Updates: Today, ITC's share price increased by 0.05%, reaching ₹403.90, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. NTC Industries Ord B is experiencing a decline, whereas Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Elitecon International are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.14% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Itc
|403.9
|0.2
|0.05
|498.94
|380.43
|505379.05
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6144.65
|10.95
|0.18
|8480.0
|2914.75
|31948.44
|Vst Industries
|274.15
|5.05
|1.88
|486.7
|242.15
|4656.74
|Elitecon International
|287.65
|0.0
|0.0
|287.65
|11.02
|34.8
|Ntc Industries Ord B
|200.0
|-0.05
|-0.02
|294.9
|100.3
|276.67
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹403.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹401.7 and ₹406.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹401.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 406.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.36% today, currently trading at ₹405.15. Over the past year, ITC shares have risen by 2.72%, reaching ₹405.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 23190.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.05%
|3 Months
|-5.04%
|6 Months
|-15.99%
|YTD
|-11.71%
|1 Year
|2.72%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|406.2
|Support 1
|401.7
|Resistance 2
|408.6
|Support 2
|399.6
|Resistance 3
|410.7
|Support 3
|397.2
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹517.0, 28.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹578.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|21
|21
|21
|20
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹406.50 & ₹402 yesterday to end at ₹403.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend