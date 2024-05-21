Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price drops in trading today

6 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 436.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.05 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 437, closed at 436.6 with a high of 437.5 and a low of 435.15. The market cap was 544,958.09 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume was 99,512 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:36:37 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹436.05, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹436.45

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 436.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 435.38 and 437.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 435.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:22:04 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.39% and is currently trading at 434.75. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 4.64% to reach 434.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.11%
3 Months5.62%
6 Months-0.59%
YTD-5.51%
1 Year4.64%
21 May 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1437.83Support 1435.38
Resistance 2438.97Support 2434.07
Resistance 3440.28Support 3432.93
21 May 2024, 08:31:10 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 14.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151615
    Buy17171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:18:45 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 813 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 13913 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 713 k & BSE volume was 99 k.

21 May 2024, 08:00:38 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹436.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 437.5 & 435.15 yesterday to end at 436.6. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

