Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price drops in trading today

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹437, closed at ₹436.6 with a high of ₹437.5 and a low of ₹435.15. The market cap was ₹544,958.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume was 99,512 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹436.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹435.38 and ₹437.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹435.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has decreased by 0.39% and is currently trading at ₹434.75. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 4.64% to reach ₹434.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.11%
|3 Months
|5.62%
|6 Months
|-0.59%
|YTD
|-5.51%
|1 Year
|4.64%
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|437.83
|Support 1
|435.38
|Resistance 2
|438.97
|Support 2
|434.07
|Resistance 3
|440.28
|Support 3
|432.93
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 14.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|16
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 713 k & BSE volume was 99 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹437.5 & ₹435.15 yesterday to end at ₹436.6. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.
