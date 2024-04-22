Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 22 Apr 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 418.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 424.8 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 417.6, reached a high of 426.3, a low of 416.3, and closed at 418.95. The market capitalization was 530,350.97 crore, with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 390.59. The BSE volume for the day was 1,183,392 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹418.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 1,183,392 shares with a closing price of 418.95.

