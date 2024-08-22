Itc Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Limited opened at ₹500.7 and closed at ₹498.85, with a high of ₹508.4 and a low of ₹498.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹631902.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹510.6 and ₹399.3, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 558,761 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 558 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹508.4 & ₹498.9 yesterday to end at ₹505.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend