Itc Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 498.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 505.3 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Limited opened at 500.7 and closed at 498.85, with a high of 508.4 and a low of 498.9. The market capitalization stood at 631902.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 510.6 and 399.3, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 558,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15418 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 558 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹498.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 508.4 & 498.9 yesterday to end at 505.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

