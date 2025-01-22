Itc Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹437.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹437.75, reflecting a minor decline. The stock reached a high of ₹447.35 and dipped to a low of ₹435.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹547,449.90 crore, ITC remains a significant player in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93, with a trading volume of 1,842,947 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.58%, currently trading at ₹439.80. However, over the past year, ITC's share price has decreased by 1.26%, also standing at ₹439.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.22%
|3 Months
|1.55%
|6 Months
|-6.03%
|YTD
|-4.37%
|1 Year
|-1.26%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|444.75
|Support 1
|433.0
|Resistance 2
|451.75
|Support 2
|428.25
|Resistance 3
|456.5
|Support 3
|421.25
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹539.0, 23.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16583 k
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1842 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹437.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹447.35 & ₹435.1 yesterday to end at ₹437.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend