Wed Jan 22 2025 09:07:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.40 0.58%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 766.20 0.82%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 298.70 0.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 327.45 0.99%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 762.85 0.51%
LIVE UPDATES

Itc Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 437.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 437.9 and closed slightly lower at 437.75, reflecting a minor decline. The stock reached a high of 447.35 and dipped to a low of 435.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of 547,449.90 crore, ITC remains a significant player in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93, with a trading volume of 1,842,947 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:15:50 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.58%, currently trading at 439.80. However, over the past year, ITC's share price has decreased by 1.26%, also standing at 439.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.22%
3 Months1.55%
6 Months-6.03%
YTD-4.37%
1 Year-1.26%
22 Jan 2025, 08:49:46 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1444.75Support 1433.0
Resistance 2451.75Support 2428.25
Resistance 3456.5Support 3421.25
22 Jan 2025, 08:37:41 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 539.0, 23.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy21212020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jan 2025, 08:17:07 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16583 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1842 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:03:01 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹437.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 447.35 & 435.1 yesterday to end at 437.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

