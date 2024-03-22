Itc Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Itc stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 415.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 421.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹418.8, reaching a high of ₹421.85 and a low of ₹416.25 before closing at ₹415.7. The market cap stood at ₹526106.16 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a low of ₹369.37. The BSE recorded a volume of 725215 shares traded.
22 Mar 2024, 08:00:45 AM IST
