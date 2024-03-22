Itc Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹418.8, reaching a high of ₹421.85 and a low of ₹416.25 before closing at ₹415.7. The market cap stood at ₹526106.16 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a low of ₹369.37. The BSE recorded a volume of 725215 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹415.7 on last trading day
