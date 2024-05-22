Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹436.5, closed at ₹436.45 with a high of ₹437.05 and a low of ₹433.3. The market cap was recorded at ₹543,022.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 280,372 shares traded.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.23%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%
Itc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for Itc indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.
Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC share price live: Today's Price range
Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC stock traded at a low of ₹435.5 and reached a high of ₹442 on the current day.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.88% lower than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded until 12 AM is 0.88% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹438.8, down by 0.89%. Volume traded and price are both important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc reached a high of 442.0 and a low of 439.2 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 439.32 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 438.33 and 437.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|441.43
|Support 1
|438.63
|Resistance 2
|443.12
|Support 2
|437.52
|Resistance 3
|444.23
|Support 3
|435.83
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|432.37
|10 Days
|433.34
|20 Days
|432.04
|50 Days
|424.60
|100 Days
|434.53
|300 Days
|440.04
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹440.5, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹434.95
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹436.87 & second resistance of ₹438.93 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹440.77. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹440.77 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.06% lower than yesterday
Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume traded until 11 AM is 10.06% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹439.65, a decrease of 1.08%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 441.1 and 436.8 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 436.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 441.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|440.92
|Support 1
|439.32
|Resistance 2
|441.53
|Support 2
|438.33
|Resistance 3
|442.52
|Support 3
|437.72
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹439.65, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹434.95
Itc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹436.87 & second resistance of ₹438.93 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹440.77. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹440.77 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Itc Share Price Today Live: Today, Itc's share price rose by 1.07% to reach ₹439.6, outperforming its peers. While Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries are experiencing declines, Golden Tobacco, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|439.6
|4.65
|1.07
|499.6
|399.3
|546335.66
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3883.15
|-48.75
|-1.24
|4285.45
|1605.05
|20190.02
|VST Industries
|4049.95
|-11.45
|-0.28
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6253.12
|NTC Industries
|123.75
|-0.45
|-0.36
|154.0
|67.01
|147.81
|Golden Tobacco
|37.28
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|36.96
|65.65
Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 13.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|16
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 12.67% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ITC until 10 AM is 12.67% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹439.6, up by 1.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 440.8 & a low of 436.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|441.1
|Support 1
|436.8
|Resistance 2
|443.1
|Support 2
|434.5
|Resistance 3
|445.4
|Support 3
|432.5
Itc Share Price Live Updates:
ITC
ITC
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ITC increased by 0.75% to reach ₹438.2, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries are all declining, while Golden Tobacco, another peer of ITC, is seeing an increase in its share price. In terms of benchmark indices, Nifty is up by 0.15% and Sensex is down by -0.07%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|438.2
|3.25
|0.75
|499.6
|399.3
|544595.74
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3866.4
|-65.5
|-1.67
|4285.45
|1605.05
|20102.93
|VST Industries
|4030.05
|-31.35
|-0.77
|4328.45
|3159.9
|6222.4
|NTC Industries
|123.15
|-1.05
|-0.85
|154.0
|67.01
|147.09
|Golden Tobacco
|37.28
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|36.96
|65.65
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.48%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹436.75, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹434.95
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹436.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹432.97 and ₹436.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹432.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 436.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at ₹436.90. Over the past year, the price of ITC shares has risen by 3.00% to ₹436.90. By contrast, the Nifty index surged by 23.01% to 22576.60 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.19%
|3 Months
|5.77%
|6 Months
|-0.33%
|YTD
|-5.91%
|1 Year
|3.0%
Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.97
|Support 1
|433.07
|Resistance 2
|438.98
|Support 2
|431.18
|Resistance 3
|440.87
|Support 3
|429.17
Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 14.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|16
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14122 k
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 280 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹436.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹437.05 & ₹433.3 yesterday to end at ₹436.45. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.
