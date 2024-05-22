Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

25 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 434.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at 436.5, closed at 436.45 with a high of 437.05 and a low of 433.3. The market cap was recorded at 543,022.96 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 280,372 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:16:48 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.23%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%

Itc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for Itc indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:05:10 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC stock traded at a low of 435.5 and reached a high of 442 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:54:58 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.88% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded until 12 AM is 0.88% lower than yesterday, with the price at 438.8, down by 0.89%. Volume traded and price are both important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:41:25 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc reached a high of 442.0 and a low of 439.2 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 439.32 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 438.33 and 437.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1441.43Support 1438.63
Resistance 2443.12Support 2437.52
Resistance 3444.23Support 3435.83
22 May 2024, 12:22:46 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:22:16 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days432.37
10 Days433.34
20 Days432.04
50 Days424.60
100 Days434.53
300 Days440.04
22 May 2024, 12:10:10 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹440.5, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹434.95

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of 436.87 & second resistance of 438.93 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 440.77. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 440.77 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

22 May 2024, 11:51:58 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.06% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Today Live: The volume traded until 11 AM is 10.06% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 439.65, a decrease of 1.08%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:42:32 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 441.1 and 436.8 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 436.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 441.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1440.92Support 1439.32
Resistance 2441.53Support 2438.33
Resistance 3442.52Support 3437.72
22 May 2024, 11:22:55 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹439.65, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹434.95

Itc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Itc has surpassed the first resistance of 436.87 & second resistance of 438.93 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 440.77. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 440.77 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

22 May 2024, 11:15:43 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Today Live: Today, Itc's share price rose by 1.07% to reach 439.6, outperforming its peers. While Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries are experiencing declines, Golden Tobacco, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC439.64.651.07499.6399.3546335.66
Godfrey Phillips India3883.15-48.75-1.244285.451605.0520190.02
VST Industries4049.95-11.45-0.284328.453159.96253.12
NTC Industries123.75-0.45-0.36154.067.01147.81
Golden Tobacco37.280.00.064.736.9665.65
22 May 2024, 11:00:38 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 13.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151615
    Buy17171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:47:11 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 12.67% higher than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ITC until 10 AM is 12.67% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 439.6, up by 1.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:37:25 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 440.8 & a low of 436.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1441.1Support 1436.8
Resistance 2443.1Support 2434.5
Resistance 3445.4Support 3432.5
22 May 2024, 10:11:09 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:53:38 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of ITC increased by 0.75% to reach 438.2, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and NTC Industries are all declining, while Golden Tobacco, another peer of ITC, is seeing an increase in its share price. In terms of benchmark indices, Nifty is up by 0.15% and Sensex is down by -0.07%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC438.23.250.75499.6399.3544595.74
Godfrey Phillips India3866.4-65.5-1.674285.451605.0520102.93
VST Industries4030.05-31.35-0.774328.453159.96222.4
NTC Industries123.15-1.05-0.85154.067.01147.09
Golden Tobacco37.280.00.064.736.9665.65
22 May 2024, 09:43:37 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.48%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%

Itc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:31:44 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹436.75, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹434.95

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 436.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 432.97 and 436.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 432.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 436.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:24:17 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at 436.90. Over the past year, the price of ITC shares has risen by 3.00% to 436.90. By contrast, the Nifty index surged by 23.01% to 22576.60 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.19%
3 Months5.77%
6 Months-0.33%
YTD-5.91%
1 Year3.0%
22 May 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.97Support 1433.07
Resistance 2438.98Support 2431.18
Resistance 3440.87Support 3429.17
22 May 2024, 08:36:41 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 14.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151615
    Buy17171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:16:08 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14122 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 280 k.

22 May 2024, 08:01:15 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹436.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 437.05 & 433.3 yesterday to end at 436.45. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

