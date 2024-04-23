Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹427.4 and closed at ₹424.8. The high for the day was ₹427.6 and the low was ₹423.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹530,912.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹499.6 and ₹390.59 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 380,393 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ITC stock shows the price at ₹425.25 with a net change of 0.45 and a percent change of 0.11. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
