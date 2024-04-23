Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 424.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 427.4 and closed at 424.8. The high for the day was 427.6 and the low was 423.35. The market capitalization stood at 530,912.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 499.6 and 390.59 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 380,393 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹425.25, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹424.8

The current data of ITC stock shows the price at 425.25 with a net change of 0.45 and a percent change of 0.11. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹424.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 380,393 shares, with a closing price of 424.8.

