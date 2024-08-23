Itc Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹508.65 and closed at ₹505.3. The stock reached a high of ₹508.65 and a low of ₹501.55. ITC's market capitalization stood at ₹631,026.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹510.6 and ₹399.3, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 208,879 shares for ITC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|508.12
|Support 1
|501.07
|Resistance 2
|511.83
|Support 2
|497.73
|Resistance 3
|515.17
|Support 3
|494.02
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹545.5, 8.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|14
|14
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Hold
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹508.65 & ₹501.55 yesterday to end at ₹504.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend