Itc Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at ₹466.35 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹467.45 and a low of ₹459.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹581,356.6 crore, ITC's performance remains notable. The stock's 52-week high is ₹528.55, while the low stands at ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 395,256 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 16.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 873 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹467.45 & ₹459.6 yesterday to end at ₹464.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.