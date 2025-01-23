Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 437.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.05 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 439.9 and closed at 437.25, experiencing a high of 441.9 and a low of 436.8. The company's market capitalization stood at 546,761.80 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 288,572 shares, reflecting investor activity in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹437.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 441.9 & 436.8 yesterday to end at 437.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

