Itc Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹439.9 and closed at ₹437.25, experiencing a high of ₹441.9 and a low of ₹436.8. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹546,761.80 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 288,572 shares, reflecting investor activity in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹437.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹441.9 & ₹436.8 yesterday to end at ₹437.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend