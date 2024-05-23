Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Dips in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹436.9 and closed at ₹434.95. The stock reached a high of ₹442 and a low of ₹435.5. The market capitalization was ₹549015.63 crore. The 52-week high for ITC was ₹499.6 and the low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 713,685 shares traded.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹439.6, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹439.75
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹439.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹436.18 and ₹442.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹436.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹440.55. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 3.14%, reaching ₹440.55. In contrast, the Nifty index climbed by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.83%
|3 Months
|6.71%
|6 Months
|0.05%
|YTD
|-4.8%
|1 Year
|3.14%
Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|442.73
|Support 1
|436.18
|Resistance 2
|445.62
|Support 2
|432.52
|Resistance 3
|449.28
|Support 3
|429.63
Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 13.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|16
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹434.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹442 & ₹435.5 yesterday to end at ₹434.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.