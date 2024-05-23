Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Dips in Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 439.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 436.9 and closed at 434.95. The stock reached a high of 442 and a low of 435.5. The market capitalization was 549015.63 crore. The 52-week high for ITC was 499.6 and the low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 713,685 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:33:54 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹439.6, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹439.75

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 439.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 436.18 and 442.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 436.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 442.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:15:56 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at 440.55. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 3.14%, reaching 440.55. In contrast, the Nifty index climbed by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.83%
3 Months6.71%
6 Months0.05%
YTD-4.8%
1 Year3.14%
23 May 2024, 09:03:34 AM IST

Q4 Results Today: IndiGo, ITC, Fortis Healthcare and ICRA among 181 companies to post earnings on May 23

Q4 FY2024 Earnings: A slew of companies across various sectors are scheduled to unveil their financial results on May 23, 2024, providing insight into their performance and shaping market sentiments. Among the notable names are aviation giant IndiGo, conglomerate ITC and Fortis Healthcare

/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-indigo-itc-fortis-healthcare-icra-among-181-companies-to-post-earnings-on-may-23-11716427526585.html

23 May 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1442.73Support 1436.18
Resistance 2445.62Support 2432.52
Resistance 3449.28Support 3429.63
23 May 2024, 08:31:44 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 13.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151615
    Buy17171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:06:30 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹434.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 442 & 435.5 yesterday to end at 434.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

