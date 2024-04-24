Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹425.95 and closed at ₹425.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹430.5, while the low was ₹425.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹535,844.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for ITC were ₹499.6 and ₹399.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 160,441 shares.
An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Itc share price is at ₹430 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹425.9 and ₹431.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹425.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 431.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of ITC has decreased by -0.19% and is currently trading at ₹428.40. Over the past year, ITC shares have seen a price increase of 5.66% to ₹428.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.77%
|3 Months
|-10.82%
|6 Months
|-1.54%
|YTD
|-7.12%
|1 Year
|5.66%
The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|431.3
|Support 1
|425.9
|Resistance 2
|433.6
|Support 2
|422.8
|Resistance 3
|436.7
|Support 3
|420.5
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 52.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7.00 mn & BSE volume was 380.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹430.5 & ₹425.25 yesterday to end at ₹425.25. The technical trend suggests that the stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
