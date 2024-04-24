Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 429.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 430 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 425.95 and closed at 425.25. The stock's high for the day was 430.5, while the low was 425.25. The market capitalization stood at 535,844.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for ITC were 499.6 and 399.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 160,441 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Itc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹430, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹429.2

Itc share price is at 430 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 425.9 and 431.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 425.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 431.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ITC has decreased by -0.19% and is currently trading at 428.40. Over the past year, ITC shares have seen a price increase of 5.66% to 428.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.77%
3 Months-10.82%
6 Months-1.54%
YTD-7.12%
1 Year5.66%
24 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1431.3Support 1425.9
Resistance 2433.6Support 2422.8
Resistance 3436.7Support 3420.5
24 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy16161616
Buy17171717
Hold3333
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
24 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 7492532 as compared to the 20 day avg of 15869605

The trading volume yesterday was 52.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7.00 mn & BSE volume was 380.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Itc share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 430.5 & 425.25 yesterday to end at 425.25. The technical trend suggests that the stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

