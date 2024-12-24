Itc Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC Ltd. opened at ₹468.3 and closed at ₹464.6, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹477.5 and a low of ₹467.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹593,367.9 crore, the company’s shares traded at a volume of 375,175 on the BSE. ITC's 52-week high stands at ₹528.55, while the 52-week low is ₹399.3.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|478.87
|Support 1
|468.77
|Resistance 2
|483.33
|Support 2
|463.13
|Resistance 3
|488.97
|Support 3
|458.67
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 13.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 375 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹477.5 & ₹467.7 yesterday to end at ₹474.2. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend