Itc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 437.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 435 and closed at 437.05, experiencing a high of 441.7 and a low of 434.45. The company's market capitalization stood at 550,765.50 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, ITC reached a high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE volume for the day was 286,292 shares, indicating a moderate level of trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 539.0, 22.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy21212020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16496 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 286 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹437.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 441.7 & 434.45 yesterday to end at 440.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

