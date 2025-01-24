Itc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹435 and closed at ₹437.05, experiencing a high of ₹441.7 and a low of ₹434.45. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹550,765.50 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, ITC reached a high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE volume for the day was 286,292 shares, indicating a moderate level of trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹539.0, 22.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 286 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹441.7 & ₹434.45 yesterday to end at ₹440.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend