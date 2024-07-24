Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 492.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 496.15 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened at 496.9, reached a high of 510.6, and a low of 494.05 before closing at 492.05. The market capitalization stood at 619920.3 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1078599 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹492.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 510.6 & 494.05 yesterday to end at 496.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

