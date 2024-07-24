Itc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened at ₹496.9, reached a high of ₹510.6, and a low of ₹494.05 before closing at ₹492.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹619920.3 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1078599 shares traded.
24 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹492.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹510.6 & ₹494.05 yesterday to end at ₹496.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend