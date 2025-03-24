Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 405.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.50 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 406 and closed at 403.70, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 407.40 and a low of 401.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 507,756.42 crore, ITC has seen a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 380.43. The BSE volume for the day was 522,099 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 408.5 & a low of 406.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1408.18Support 1406.03
Resistance 2409.42Support 2405.12
Resistance 3410.33Support 3403.88
24 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Itc Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Itc Live Updates: ITC's share price has increased by 0.54% today, reaching 408, in line with its competitors. Companies like Godfrey Phillips India, Elitecon International, VST Industries, and NTC Industries Ord B are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Itc408.02.20.54498.94380.43510509.17
Godfrey Phillips India6263.9514.10.238480.02914.7532568.73
Elitecon International293.40.00.0293.411.0235.5
Vst Industries275.42.10.77486.7242.154677.97
Ntc Industries Ord B199.04.12.1294.9100.3275.29
24 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.65%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST Itc Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹407.50, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹405.80

Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at 407.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 403.2 and 408.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 403.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 408.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.23%, currently trading at 406.75. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 1.77%, reaching 406.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.58%
3 Months-6.38%
6 Months-16.66%
YTD-11.36%
1 Year1.77%
24 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1408.85Support 1403.2
Resistance 2410.95Support 2399.65
Resistance 3414.5Support 3397.55
24 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 517.0, 27.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 578.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121211
    Buy21212120
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14851 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 522 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹403.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 407.40 & 401.75 yesterday to end at 405.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

