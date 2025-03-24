Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹406 and closed at ₹403.70, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹407.40 and a low of ₹401.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹507,756.42 crore, ITC has seen a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹380.43. The BSE volume for the day was 522,099 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Live Updates: Itc touched a high of 408.5 & a low of 406.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|408.18
|Support 1
|406.03
|Resistance 2
|409.42
|Support 2
|405.12
|Resistance 3
|410.33
|Support 3
|403.88
Itc Live Updates: ITC's share price has increased by 0.54% today, reaching ₹408, in line with its competitors. Companies like Godfrey Phillips India, Elitecon International, VST Industries, and NTC Industries Ord B are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Itc
|408.0
|2.2
|0.54
|498.94
|380.43
|510509.17
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6263.95
|14.1
|0.23
|8480.0
|2914.75
|32568.73
|Elitecon International
|293.4
|0.0
|0.0
|293.4
|11.02
|35.5
|Vst Industries
|275.4
|2.1
|0.77
|486.7
|242.15
|4677.97
|Ntc Industries Ord B
|199.0
|4.1
|2.1
|294.9
|100.3
|275.29
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Itc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Itc Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹407.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹403.2 and ₹408.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹403.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 408.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.23%, currently trading at ₹406.75. Over the past year, ITC shares have appreciated by 1.77%, reaching ₹406.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.58%
|3 Months
|-6.38%
|6 Months
|-16.66%
|YTD
|-11.36%
|1 Year
|1.77%
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|408.85
|Support 1
|403.2
|Resistance 2
|410.95
|Support 2
|399.65
|Resistance 3
|414.5
|Support 3
|397.55
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹517.0, 27.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹578.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|21
|21
|21
|20
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 522 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹407.40 & ₹401.75 yesterday to end at ₹405.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend