Itc Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 439.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 441.45 and closed at 439.75. The stock reached a high of 445 and a low of 436.65. The market capitalization stood at 550,825.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6, and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 767,762 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 13.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14151615
    Buy18171717
    Hold3334
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
24 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15124 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 767 k.

24 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹439.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 445 & 436.65 yesterday to end at 439.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

