Itc Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹441.45 and closed at ₹439.75. The stock reached a high of ₹445 and a low of ₹436.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹550,825.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 767,762 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 13.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|15
|16
|15
|Buy
|18
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 767 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹445 & ₹436.65 yesterday to end at ₹439.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend