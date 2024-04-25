Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 25 Apr 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 429.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened and closed at 429.2 with a high of 430.8 and a low of 428.25. The market capitalization was 535407.28 crore, with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 399.3. The BSE volume for the day was 347,235 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1430.7Support 1428.2
Resistance 2432.0Support 2427.0
Resistance 3433.2Support 3425.7
25 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 16.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy17171717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
25 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14930 k

The trading volume yesterday was 58.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 347 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹429.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 430.8 & 428.25 yesterday to end at 429.2.the stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

