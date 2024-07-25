Itc Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹496.9, closed at ₹492.05, with a high of ₹510.6 and a low of ₹490.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹617358.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume for ITC was 1556212 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|506.25
|Support 1
|486.25
|Resistance 2
|518.45
|Support 2
|478.45
|Resistance 3
|526.25
|Support 3
|466.25
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹510.5, 3.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|13
|13
|16
|Buy
|19
|18
|19
|17
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 106.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 1556 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹510.6 & ₹490.65 yesterday to end at ₹494.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend