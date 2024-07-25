Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 492.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 494.05 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 496.9, closed at 492.05, with a high of 510.6 and a low of 490.65. The market capitalization stood at 617358.65 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the low was 399.3. The BSE volume for ITC was 1556212 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1506.25Support 1486.25
Resistance 2518.45Support 2478.45
Resistance 3526.25Support 3466.25
25 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 510.5, 3.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14131316
    Buy19181917
    Hold2333
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell0000
25 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21120 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 106.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 1556 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹492.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 510.6 & 490.65 yesterday to end at 494.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

