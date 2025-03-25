Itc Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at ₹406.00 and closed slightly lower at ₹405.80. The day's trading saw a high of ₹412.80 and a low of ₹405.70. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹514,200.35 crore, with a trading volume of 1,164,303 shares on the BSE. ITC's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹380.43.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹405.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹412.80 & ₹405.70 yesterday to end at ₹410.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.