Itc Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 405.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at 406.00 and closed slightly lower at 405.80. The day's trading saw a high of 412.80 and a low of 405.70. The company's market capitalization stood at 514,200.35 crore, with a trading volume of 1,164,303 shares on the BSE. ITC's stock has experienced a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 380.43.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹405.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 412.80 & 405.70 yesterday to end at 410.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

