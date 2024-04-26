Itc Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹431, closed at ₹428.85 with a high of ₹438 and a low of ₹429. The market capitalization stood at ₹546206.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume was 409133 shares traded for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of ITC has increased by 1.15% and is currently trading at ₹442.55. Over the past year, ITC shares have seen a 6.79% increase to ₹442.55, while the Nifty index rose by 27.02% to reach 22570.35 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.46%
|3 Months
|-8.67%
|6 Months
|0.74%
|YTD
|-5.31%
|1 Year
|6.79%
Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|441.07
|Support 1
|431.77
|Resistance 2
|444.33
|Support 2
|425.73
|Resistance 3
|450.37
|Support 3
|422.47
Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 14.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14930 k
The trading volume yesterday was 58.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 347 k.
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹428.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹438 & ₹429 yesterday to end at ₹428.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.
