LIVE UPDATES

Itc Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

6 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST Trade

Itc stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 428.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.