Itc Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹431, closed at ₹428.85 with a high of ₹438 and a low of ₹429. The market capitalization stood at ₹546206.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹399.3. The BSE volume was 409133 shares traded for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of ITC has increased by 1.15% and is currently trading at ₹442.55. Over the past year, ITC shares have seen a 6.79% increase to ₹442.55, while the Nifty index rose by 27.02% to reach 22570.35 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.46%
|3 Months
|-8.67%
|6 Months
|0.74%
|YTD
|-5.31%
|1 Year
|6.79%
Day trading stocks: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi has recommended three shares to buy today — ITC, BEL, and Tata Power
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/day-trading-stocks-to-buy-itc-bel-to-tata-power-anand-rathi-expert-recommends-three-shares-to-buy-today-26th-april-11714099226111.html
The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|441.07
|Support 1
|431.77
|Resistance 2
|444.33
|Support 2
|425.73
|Resistance 3
|450.37
|Support 3
|422.47
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 14.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 58.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 347 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹438 & ₹429 yesterday to end at ₹428.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!