Itc Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 428.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 431, closed at 428.85 with a high of 438 and a low of 429. The market capitalization stood at 546206.56 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 399.3. The BSE volume was 409133 shares traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ITC has increased by 1.15% and is currently trading at 442.55. Over the past year, ITC shares have seen a 6.79% increase to 442.55, while the Nifty index rose by 27.02% to reach 22570.35 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.46%
3 Months-8.67%
6 Months0.74%
YTD-5.31%
1 Year6.79%
26 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Day trading stocks to buy: ITC to Tata Power — Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today — 26th April

Day trading stocks: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi has recommended three shares to buy today — ITC, BEL, and Tata Power

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/day-trading-stocks-to-buy-itc-bel-to-tata-power-anand-rathi-expert-recommends-three-shares-to-buy-today-26th-april-11714099226111.html

26 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Itc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1441.07Support 1431.77
Resistance 2444.33Support 2425.73
Resistance 3450.37Support 3422.47
26 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Itc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 14.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy17171717
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Itc share price Today : Itc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14930 k

The trading volume yesterday was 58.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 347 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹428.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 438 & 429 yesterday to end at 428.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

