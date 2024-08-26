Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹506 and closed at ₹505.7, with a high of ₹506.5 and a low of ₹502.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹628,525.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹510.6, while its 52-week low is ₹399.3. A total of 11,192 shares were traded on the BSE.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC reached a peak of 507.7 and a low of 506.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 506.72 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|507.87
|Support 1
|506.17
|Resistance 2
|508.63
|Support 2
|505.23
|Resistance 3
|509.57
|Support 3
|504.47
Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.33%; Futures open interest increased by 3.02%
Itc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in ITC indicates that it might see upward price movement in the near future, so traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC share price live: Today's Price range
Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC stock's performance for the day saw a low of ₹502.05 and a high of ₹507.8, indicating a range of ₹5.75.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -26.35% lower than yesterday
Itc Share Price Today Live: By 12 AM, ITC's trading volume was 26.35% lower than the previous day, while the price was ₹506.4, a decrease of 0.14%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a further decline.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 506.82 and 503.97 in the last hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 503.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 506.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|506.72
|Support 1
|505.17
|Resistance 2
|507.28
|Support 2
|504.18
|Resistance 3
|508.27
|Support 3
|503.62
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|503.12
|10 Days
|499.00
|20 Days
|495.71
|50 Days
|464.99
|100 Days
|448.28
|300 Days
|443.08
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹505.3, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹505.7
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹505.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹501.78 and ₹508.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹501.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 508.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 21.59% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume of ITC has increased by 21.59% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹505.2, a slight decrease of 0.1%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 509.12 and 503.47 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 503.47 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 509.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|506.82
|Support 1
|503.97
|Resistance 2
|508.48
|Support 2
|502.78
|Resistance 3
|509.67
|Support 3
|501.12
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹504.95, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹505.7
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price is at ₹504.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹501.78 and ₹508.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹501.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 508.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC's share price dropped by 0.09% today, trading at ₹505.25. Among its peers, the performance was mixed. NTC Industries saw a decline, whereas Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Golden Tobacco experienced gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each rose by 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITC
|505.25
|-0.45
|-0.09
|510.6
|399.3
|630790.55
|Godfrey Phillips India
|5663.55
|258.35
|4.78
|5992.25
|1994.9
|29447.02
|VST Industries
|4772.0
|138.65
|2.99
|4850.0
|3159.9
|7367.97
|NTC Industries
|238.9
|-4.85
|-1.99
|280.55
|80.35
|285.34
|Golden Tobacco
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|64.7
|36.0
|70.44
Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Itc Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|12
|14
|14
|Buy
|20
|19
|19
|18
|Hold
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 64.05% higher than yesterday
Itc Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the volume of ITC shares traded was 64.05% higher compared to the previous day, with the price standing at ₹506.65, marking a 0.19% increase. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹505.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹506.5 & ₹502.25 yesterday to end at ₹502.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend