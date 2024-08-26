Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 26 2024 13:33:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.60 0.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.10 0.47%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 414.35 3.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.55 1.17%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 523.00 2.08%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 505.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 505.3 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 506 and closed at 505.7, with a high of 506.5 and a low of 502.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 628,525.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 510.6, while its 52-week low is 399.3. A total of 11,192 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:35:27 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC reached a peak of 507.7 and a low of 506.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 506.72 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1507.87Support 1506.17
Resistance 2508.63Support 2505.23
Resistance 3509.57Support 3504.47
26 Aug 2024, 01:10:06 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.33%; Futures open interest increased by 3.02%

Itc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in ITC indicates that it might see upward price movement in the near future, so traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

26 Aug 2024, 01:03:40 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC stock's performance for the day saw a low of 502.05 and a high of 507.8, indicating a range of 5.75.

26 Aug 2024, 12:49:58 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -26.35% lower than yesterday

Itc Share Price Today Live: By 12 AM, ITC's trading volume was 26.35% lower than the previous day, while the price was 506.4, a decrease of 0.14%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a further decline.

26 Aug 2024, 12:35:08 PM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 506.82 and 503.97 in the last hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 503.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 506.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1506.72Support 1505.17
Resistance 2507.28Support 2504.18
Resistance 3508.27Support 3503.62
26 Aug 2024, 12:23:49 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days503.12
10 Days499.00
20 Days495.71
50 Days464.99
100 Days448.28
300 Days443.08
26 Aug 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:12:24 PM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹505.3, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹505.7

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 505.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 501.78 and 508.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 501.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 508.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:48:29 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 21.59% higher than yesterday

Itc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume of ITC has increased by 21.59% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 505.2, a slight decrease of 0.1%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:36:54 AM IST

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 509.12 and 503.47 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 503.47 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 509.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1506.82Support 1503.97
Resistance 2508.48Support 2502.78
Resistance 3509.67Support 3501.12
26 Aug 2024, 11:23:34 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc trading at ₹504.95, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹505.7

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc share price is at 504.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 501.78 and 508.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 501.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 508.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:12:13 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Itc Share Price Today Live: ITC's share price dropped by 0.09% today, trading at 505.25. Among its peers, the performance was mixed. NTC Industries saw a decline, whereas Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, and Golden Tobacco experienced gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each rose by 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITC505.25-0.45-0.09510.6399.3630790.55
Godfrey Phillips India5663.55258.354.785992.251994.929447.02
VST Industries4772.0138.652.994850.03159.97367.97
NTC Industries238.9-4.85-1.99280.5580.35285.34
Golden Tobacco40.00.00.064.736.070.44
26 Aug 2024, 11:04:16 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy11121414
Buy20191918
Hold4423
Sell1110
Strong Sell0000
26 Aug 2024, 10:45:03 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 64.05% higher than yesterday

Itc Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the volume of ITC shares traded was 64.05% higher compared to the previous day, with the price standing at 506.65, marking a 0.19% increase. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:24:03 AM IST

Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹505.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 506.5 & 502.25 yesterday to end at 502.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue