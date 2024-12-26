Itc Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹475.1 and closed at ₹474.2, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹480.15 and a low of ₹472.75 during the session. ITC's market capitalization stood at ₹598,622.8 crore, with a BSE trading volume of 230,775 shares. The stock's 52-week high is ₹528.55, while the 52-week low is ₹399.3, indicating volatility over the past year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 12.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 230 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹480.15 & ₹472.75 yesterday to end at ₹478.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.