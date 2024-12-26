Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 474.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.3 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 475.1 and closed at 474.2, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 480.15 and a low of 472.75 during the session. ITC's market capitalization stood at 598,622.8 crore, with a BSE trading volume of 230,775 shares. The stock's 52-week high is 528.55, while the 52-week low is 399.3, indicating volatility over the past year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 540.0, 12.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy20202020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
26 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14597 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 230 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹474.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 480.15 & 472.75 yesterday to end at 478.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

