Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 489.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at 490, closed at 494.05 with a high of 495.9 and a low of 484.75. The market capitalization stood at 612047.9 crore. The 52-week high was at 510.6 and the low at 399.3. The BSE volume was 1151907 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc trading at ₹487.9, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹489.8

Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at 487.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 483.93 and 495.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 483.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 495.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at 490.95. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 3.75% to reach 490.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24,406.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.19%
3 Months4.0%
6 Months7.53%
YTD6.03%
1 Year3.75%
26 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1495.28Support 1483.93
Resistance 2501.32Support 2478.62
Resistance 3506.63Support 3472.58
26 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 510.5, 4.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14131316
    Buy19181917
    Hold2333
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21503 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1151 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹494.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 495.9 & 484.75 yesterday to end at 489.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.