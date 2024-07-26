Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Dips in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹490, closed at ₹494.05 with a high of ₹495.9 and a low of ₹484.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹612047.9 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹510.6 and the low at ₹399.3. The BSE volume was 1151907 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc share price is at ₹487.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹483.93 and ₹495.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹483.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 495.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ITC has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at ₹490.95. Over the past year, ITC shares have gained 3.75% to reach ₹490.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24,406.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.19%
|3 Months
|4.0%
|6 Months
|7.53%
|YTD
|6.03%
|1 Year
|3.75%
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|495.28
|Support 1
|483.93
|Resistance 2
|501.32
|Support 2
|478.62
|Resistance 3
|506.63
|Support 3
|472.58
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹510.5, 4.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|13
|13
|16
|Buy
|19
|18
|19
|17
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1151 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹495.9 & ₹484.75 yesterday to end at ₹489.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend