Itc Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Itc Share Price Today : ITC's stock opened and closed at ₹421.25 on the last day of trading, with a high of ₹429.6 and a low of ₹421.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹534,907.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹369.37. The BSE volume for the day was 1,525,884 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:01:11 AM IST
