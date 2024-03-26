Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 421.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428.45 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : ITC's stock opened and closed at 421.25 on the last day of trading, with a high of 429.6 and a low of 421.25. The market capitalization stood at 534,907.89 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 369.37. The BSE volume for the day was 1,525,884 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹421.25 on last trading day

On the last day, ITC had a trading volume of 1,525,884 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 421.25.

