Itc Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 27 Aug 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 505.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 505.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 506 and closed slightly lower at 505.7. The stock reached a high of 507.95 and dipped to a low of 502.05. The market capitalization stood at 6,32,402.37 crore. ITC's 52-week high is 510.6, and its 52-week low is 399.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,49,861 shares for ITC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1508.53Support 1502.53
Resistance 2511.27Support 2499.27
Resistance 3514.53Support 3496.53
27 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 545.5, 7.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 585.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11121414
    Buy20191918
    Hold4423
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell0000
27 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12460 k

Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 249 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Itc Share Price Today Live: Itc closed at ₹505.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 507.95 & 502.05 yesterday to end at 505.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

