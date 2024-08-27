Itc Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹506 and closed slightly lower at ₹505.7. The stock reached a high of ₹507.95 and dipped to a low of ₹502.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹6,32,402.37 crore. ITC's 52-week high is ₹510.6, and its 52-week low is ₹399.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,49,861 shares for ITC.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|508.53
|Support 1
|502.53
|Resistance 2
|511.27
|Support 2
|499.27
|Resistance 3
|514.53
|Support 3
|496.53
Itc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹545.5, 7.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹585.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|12
|14
|14
|Buy
|20
|19
|19
|18
|Hold
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 249 k.
Itc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹507.95 & ₹502.05 yesterday to end at ₹505.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend