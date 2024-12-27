Itc Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹480.95 and closed at ₹478.30, with a high of ₹481.70 and a low of ₹475.90. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹596,746.1 crore. Over the past year, ITC reached a 52-week high of ₹528.55 and a low of ₹399.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 183,208 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Itc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|480.27
|Support 1
|474.42
|Resistance 2
|483.98
|Support 2
|472.28
|Resistance 3
|486.12
|Support 3
|468.57
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹540.0, 13.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹481.7 & ₹475.9 yesterday to end at ₹476.85. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.