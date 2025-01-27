Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : Itc stock price went up today, 27 Jan 2025, by 0.30 %. The stock closed at 440.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.50 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 437.95 and closed at 440.20, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 444.90 and dipped to a low of 437.95 during the session. ITC's market capitalization stands at 552,517.20 crore, with a 52-week high of 498.94 and a low of 376.93. The BSE volume recorded was 417,608 shares, indicating active trading.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 539.0, 22.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 588.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111111
    Buy21212020
    Hold2223
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16172 k

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 417 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Itc Share Price Live Updates: Itc closed at ₹440.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 444.90 & 437.95 yesterday to end at 441.50. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

