Itc Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹437.95 and closed at ₹440.20, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹444.90 and dipped to a low of ₹437.95 during the session. ITC's market capitalization stands at ₹552,517.20 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹498.94 and a low of ₹376.93. The BSE volume recorded was 417,608 shares, indicating active trading.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹539.0, 22.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹588.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 417 k.
Itc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹444.90 & ₹437.95 yesterday to end at ₹441.50. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.