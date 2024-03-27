Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at ₹427.25, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹427.45

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹426.8, reached a high of ₹429.1, and a low of ₹425.85 before closing at ₹428.45. The market cap stood at ₹531235.62 cr with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a low of ₹369.37. The BSE volume for the day was 221783 shares traded.
Itc share price Live :Itc closed today at ₹427.25, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹427.45
Today, the closing price of ITC stock was ₹427.25, with a slight decrease of 0.05% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -0.2, as it closed lower than yesterday's price of ₹427.45.
Itc share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|427.25
|-0.2
|-0.05
|499.6
|372.8
|530987.06
|Godfrey Phillips India
|3074.05
|7.65
|0.25
|3687.65
|1605.05
|15983.19
|VST Industries
|3586.6
|33.45
|0.94
|4328.45
|3075.5
|5538.4
|NTC Industries
|108.05
|0.95
|0.89
|142.8
|67.01
|129.05
|Golden Tobacco
|38.99
|-2.05
|-5.0
|64.7
|39.11
|68.66
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹426.5 and a high of ₹429 on the current day.
Itc March futures opened at 428.25 as against previous close of 428.55
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 428 with a bid price of 427.85 and an offer price of 428.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 3200 each. The stock has a high open interest of 62,750,400 contracts, indicating significant investor interest.
ITC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
ITC Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 374.84071 and a 52-week high of 499.70000. The stock has shown fluctuations within this range over the past year, providing investors with opportunities for both buying and selling.
Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹428, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹427.45
The current price of ITC stock is ₹428 with a percent change of 0.13% and a net change of 0.55.
Top active options for Itc
Top active call options for Itc at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹435.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-66.67%) & ₹0.1 (-71.43%) respectively.
Top active put options for Itc at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹420.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-66.67%) & ₹0.05 (-80.0%) respectively.
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹426.5 and a high of ₹428.8 on the current day.
Itc Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Itc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Itc share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|418.46
|10 Days
|416.77
|20 Days
|413.03
|50 Days
|427.79
|100 Days
|438.46
|300 Days
|444.95
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
ITC stock's low price of the day was ₹426.5, while the high price was ₹428.8.
Itc Live Updates
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
ITC stock's price fluctuated between ₹426.5 as the low and ₹428.8 as the high on the current day.
Itc share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|15
|16
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
ITC stock had a low price of ₹426.5 and a high price of ₹428.8 on the current day.
ITC share price live: Today's Price range
ITC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹426.5 and a high of ₹428.8 on the current day.
Itc Live Updates
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.44%
|3 Months
|-7.77%
|6 Months
|-3.35%
|YTD
|-7.46%
|1 Year
|13.17%
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹428.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 221,783 shares with a closing price of ₹428.45.
